Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple

Ahead of the release of their new TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', actors Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, on Tuesday morning, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:23 IST
Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple
Manav Gohil and Shweta Tiwari (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of their new TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', actors Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, on Tuesday morning, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actors sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for their show. The two were dressed in ethnic attire.

Shweta was seen wearing a plain suit, while Manav opted for a short kurta. The ZEE TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita' will follow the journey of a doting mother of three daughters, who is preparing them for the roller-coaster ride called life, after her ex-husband finds love outside marriage and leaves them to their fate.

Shweta rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna. The show ran on Star Plus for around seven years. She was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. Later, she was seen on Parvarrish and Begusarai. On the other hand, Manav is best known for appearing in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and the dance reality show Nach Baliye. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

