Mumbai police prohibit taking photos, videos of floating, half-submerged Durga idols

The police have cited that pictures and videos of floating and half-submerged idols can hurt religious sentiments and may disturb public peace and tranquility, an official said.As per the order, such pictures and videos should not be taken, published in newspapers or circulated on social media from October 5 to 7 during the Durga Puja festival, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:23 IST
Mumbai police prohibit taking photos, videos of floating, half-submerged Durga idols
The Mumbai police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting people from taking photographs and shooting videos of floating or half-submerged idols of Goddess Durga after immersions from October 5 to 7. The police have cited that pictures and videos of floating and half-submerged idols can hurt religious sentiments and may disturb public peace and tranquility, an official said.

As per the order, such pictures and videos should not be taken, published in newspapers or circulated on social media from October 5 to 7 during the Durga Puja festival, he said. The police have invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard and action will be taken against people who violate the order, the official added.

