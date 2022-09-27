'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava' composer Devi Sri Prasad to collaborate with T series for a new Hindi single

Left Menu

South Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad is all set to collaborate with the production house T series for an upcoming music video.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 21:39 IST
Devi Sri Prasad, Bhushan Kumar (Image source: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
South Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad is all set to collaborate with the production house T series for an upcoming music video. Devi Sri Prasad has worked on over 100 films in the South music industry and has even given several Hindi blockbusters like Dhinka Chika (Ready), Daddy Mummy (Bhaag Johnny), Seeti Maar (Radhe), and Naacho Re (Jai Ho).

He recently got a lot of appreciation for his superhit songs 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava', and 'Saami Saami' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'. Further details about the upcoming Hindi single are still awaited.

Owned by Bhushan Kumar, Tseries is India's leading production house with over 225 million subscribers on Youtube. Meanwhile, on the film front, T Series recently released the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office and collected over Rs 200 crores worldwide.

T-series future productions are Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha', Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film, Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3', Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's next Pan-India film 'Adipurush' and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

