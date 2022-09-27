Left Menu

SIT recovers scooter, bike used in Ankita murder case

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:46 IST
The SIT probing the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Tuesday recovered a grey Activa and a black Pulsar motorcycle, which were apparently used in the crime. The recovered scooter and the bike are understood to have been used in taking Ankita by her killers to the Chilla canal into which she was pushed by them, an official release said.

The SIT has also summoned a couple who had worked earlier at the accused's resort and other people associated with it for interrogation, it said.

