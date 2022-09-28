Entertainment News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

From an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car to costumes worn by Daniel Craig in "No Time to Die", an array of James Bond props and memorabilia are being offered at a charity auction soon as the film franchise celebrates 60 years. The two-part sale will be held as a live auction on Wednesday and an online auction with bidding open until James Bond Day on Oct. 5 - the date the world premiere for the first film about the suave British secret agent - "Dr. No" - was held in 1962.

Alec Baldwin, others may be charged in October over 'Rust' shooting -DA

Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said. The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board.

Russian filmmaker resigns after officials snub Oscars

The chairman of Russia's Oscars nomination commission has resigned, a state-run news outlet reported on Tuesday, after the country decided not to submit a film to the Academy Awards for 2022. In a scathing letter partially published by TASS news agency, Pavel Chukhrai, whose film "The Thief" was nominated for an Oscar in 1997, wrote that the country's Film Academy had unilaterally decided not to a nominate a film without consulting him.

'Waves' musician Mr. Probz files $10 million suit against Sony over royalties

Lawyers for Dutch musician Mr. Probz, known for his 2013-14 hit "Waves", said on Tuesday they have filed a claim worth more than 10 million euros ($9.66 million) against Sony in Amsterdam over royalties the artist argues Sony fraudulently withheld. Mr. Probz, whose real name is Dennis Stehr, argues that Sony deducted administration and distribution fees from his royalties as they were passed through the company's subsidiaries, in violation of his contract which specified they should be determined when they were first collected -- "at source".

Spanish court formally sends Shakira to trial for tax fraud

A Spanish court on Tuesday formally ordered Colombian superstar Shakira to stand trial on accusations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes, a court document released on Tuesday showed. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 45, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, rejected in July a deal to settle the case, which meant she would have to stand trial in a case that could see her sent to prison for eight years.

Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Netflix Inc dropped its lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" after reaching a settlement, according to person familiar with the matter. The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.

