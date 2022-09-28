Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara pens emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan
Late comedian Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara dropped an emotional note for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and expressed gratitude for his help during her father's last days.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST
In one of the interviews, Srivastav had said, "I became a fan of mimicry and comedy when I saw Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar. I became his fan to the extent that I used to get his posters and put them at my house. I dotted his hairstyle and started imitating him. People used to address me as Big B." (ANI)
