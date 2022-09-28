Left Menu

Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara pens emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan

Late comedian Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara dropped an emotional note for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and expressed gratitude for his help during her father's last days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:31 IST
Raju Srivastav's daughter Antara pens emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan with late Raju Srivastav (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In one of the interviews, Srivastav had said, "I became a fan of mimicry and comedy when I saw Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar. I became his fan to the extent that I used to get his posters and put them at my house. I dotted his hairstyle and started imitating him. People used to address me as Big B." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022