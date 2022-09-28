Left Menu

Tom Hanks pens first novel from his Hollywood experiences

Veteran star Tom Hanks is all set to come up with his first novel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:34 IST
Tom Hanks pens first novel from his Hollywood experiences
Tom Hanks (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran star Tom Hanks is all set to come up with his first novel. As per People, the two-time Oscar winner's novel 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' will be out May 9, 2023. It is about the movie business and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it."

In conversation with People, Hanks said that the plot draws from his personal Hollywood experiences. "Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson. Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived," he said.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece spans several decades and showcases how American culture has changed since World War II. One portion is set in 1947, about a soldier returning home from war who leaves a lasting impression on his talented 5-year-old nephew. That boy grows up to draw comic books in 1970, making his uncle into one of his characters. Speaking of Hanks' film projects, he was seen in box office smash "Elvis" and Disney's live-action "Pinocchio" remake this year.

He recently garnered everyone's attention by hinting at the sequel of 'Forrest Gump'. According to Variety, Hanks made the revelation on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast. He said, "I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another 'Forrest Gump' that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never...we said, 'Guys, come on.'

"A smart thing I did is I've never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel. I've always said, 'Guys, if there's a reason to do it, let's do it. But you guys can't force me.' There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, 'Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you'll have a hit,'" he added. The Oscar-winning drama was based on the 1986 novel, which led to the 1995 book sequel 'Gump and Co'. The film adaptation of the first book was a box office powerhouse, earning USD 678 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing film in the U.S. in 1994. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022