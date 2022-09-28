Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 21 years of 'Chandni Bar'

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Wednesday shared a throwback picture featuring actor Tabu to celebrate 21 years of 'Chandni Bar' on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Heroine' director posted a series of pictures along with a note.

https://twitter.com/imbhandarkar/status/1574951395332980736? Sharing the picture, he wrote, "From #ChandniBar to #BabliBouncer has been a great journey for me, today it's #21yearsofChandniBar. I thank my producer R Mohan my cast #Tabu, @atul_kulkarni, entire star cast, technicians & audiences for making it a milestone film in my career. #21YearsofChandniBar."

The first picture features young Tabu and the director. The next images of Madhur explaining the scene to Tabu on the 'Chandni Bar'film sets.

Apart from Tabu and Madhur, the picture features Atul Kulkarni, one of the casts of the films. 'Chandani Bar' was released on September 28, 2001. The film revolved lives of Mumbai's bar dancers and the life of the Mumbai underworld, including prostitution, dance bars and gun crime.

The film apart from Tabu and Atul, also include Rajpal Yadav in key role. For this film, Tabu also got National Award for Best actress. Madhur is known for his films like 'Fashion', 'Herione', 'Page 3', 'Calendar Girls', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Corporate'.

The director received three national awards in his career for 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Chandani Bar'. Apart from this, Madhur Bhandarkar announced a film during the pandemic 'India Lockdown' which stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead roles.

Recently, his movie 'Babli Bouncer' was released on September 23, which got a positive response from the audience. The film is based on real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. In the movie, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a never seen avatar, as Babli Bouncer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)