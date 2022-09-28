Left Menu

Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, her mother

They Kapoors, however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them, Pathak added.

Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, her mother
A court in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2).

The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

''The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,'' said Hrishikesh Pathak, advocate of Kumar.

''The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,'' Pathak added.

