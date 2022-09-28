MP: Singers Kumar Sanu, Shailendra, composer duo Anand-Milind conferred with Lata Mangeshkar award

Noted playback singers Kumar Sanu and Shailendra Singh and music-composer duo Anand-Milind were conferred with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award on the birth anniversary of the late singing legend at her birthplace in Indore on Wednesday. State Culture Minister Usha Thakur conferred Singh, Anand-Milind and Sanu with the award for the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Taking part in the function via video link, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said India is incomplete without Mangeshkar and that she is a towering figure in the country's history.

Chouhan announced that in order to keep Mangeshkar's memories alive, a music college, a music academy and a museum will be set up in Indore, and her statue will also be built.

Paying rich tributes to Mangeshkar on the occasion, Thakur said the state government will try to carry forward her legacy.

Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929 and passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

Instituted in 1984, the National Lata Mangeshkar Award is given to promote excellence in the area of light music annually by the Madhya Pradesh government's culture department. It carries a cash prize of Rs two lakh and a citation, officials said.

Earlier, noted artists, including Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, among others, were honoured with this prestigious award of the Madhya Pradesh government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)