Left Menu

PM hails Chhetri after FIFA releases 3-episode series on him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA released a three-episode series on the players life and career, and said this will boost the sports popularity in India.World football governing body FIFA has released the series on the life and career of Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.Well done Sunil Chhetri Sunil Chhetri Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA now, the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:53 IST
PM hails Chhetri after FIFA releases 3-episode series on him
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after FIFA released a three-episode series on the player's life and career, and said this will boost the sport's popularity in India.

World football governing body FIFA has released the series on the life and career of Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

''Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football's popularity in India,'' Modi tweeted.

FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. ''You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,'' the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022