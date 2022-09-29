Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59
Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:15 IST
The rapper Coolio has died, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday, citing his manager, Jarez Posey.
The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., may have died of a heart attack, although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the television station reported, citing Posey.
Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise". The celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that the rapper died in Los Angeles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grammy Award
- Los Angeles