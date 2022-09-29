Left Menu

Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies, says Karan Johar

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7, revealed that he and actor Ranveer Singh are complete fashion buddies.

29-09-2022
Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7, revealed that he and actor Ranveer Singh are complete fashion buddies. Karan Johar is known as a male fashionista, a title held by few other male actors in the industry. He finally opened up about getting to share the fashionista title with Ranveer Singh who is known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes.

"Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered," the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director said. In the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, social media influencers Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM will be seen embracing the coffee couch.

Meanwhile, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with an upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The season 7, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan-Bhavana Panday-Maheep Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

