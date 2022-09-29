Left Menu

Hailey reveals details about her sex life with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast where she opened up about her sex life with husband Justin Bieber. Hailey claimed that threesomes don't "work" for married couples.

29-09-2022
Hailey & Justin Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hailey Bieber recently appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast where she opened up about her sex life with husband Justin Bieber. Hailey claimed that threesomes don't "work" for married couples. According to Page Six, Hailey told host Alexandra Cooper - "It doesn't work for the two of us."

She added, "We've worked very hard to be in the space that we're in now and trusting each other, and there's such a beautiful trust and bond that I don't think that's something I would be comfortable with." Hailey also reveals on the podcast that the couple enjoys more of "night sex" in comparison to morning sex. Although, she did add that she's down for good morning sex too!

Page Six further reports that Hailey revealed on the podcast that her favourite position is "doggy style" but added that every time they hit the sheets, she's usually in the mood for something different. In the same podcast, Hailey also responded to charges that she "stole" Justin from Selena Gomez.

In a preview video, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey - "Were you ever romantically involved with Justin at the same time as (Selena)?" Hailey then responded by saying, "this is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever! A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from 'Oh, you stole him.'"

She added, "It's about people knowing the truth. Because there's a truth". Well, just a few months prior to Justin proposing to Hailey, he had called it off with Selena Gomez and that's why, their fans have always lashed out at Hailey.

Hailey and Justin Bieber signed wedding papers in a New York courthouse just two months after the proposal. Later, in 2019, Bieber and Hailey had a dreamy church wedding in North Carolina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

