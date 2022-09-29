Left Menu

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne defends choice to stay on medication, not breastfeed

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI) Pregnant Kelly Osbourne is being mom-shamed for her decision to not breastfeed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:37 IST
Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne defends choice to stay on medication, not breastfeed
Kelly Osbourne (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI) Pregnant Kelly Osbourne is being mom-shamed for her decision to not breastfeed. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk", the singer defended her choice to stay on medication instead of breastfeeding, Page Six reported.

"I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breastfeeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family [is wild]," the "Osbournes" alum said. "I'm like, 'Don't you think I know that?'" Osbourne, 37, said. "What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive?"

She mentioned that she "can't pay attention" to other people's opinions. "It has to be what's best for me, what's gonna be the best for my baby," Osbourne said.

Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson revealed in May that their first child is on the way. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Osbourne told her Instagram followers at the time. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
3
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022