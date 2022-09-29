Left Menu

Simba Beer Collaborates with Ziro Festival of Music as its Core Partner

Simba believes music is the ultimate force in bringing people together and through its partnership with Ziro Festival, the brand wants to create experiences that bring artists and fans even closer together through the thrill of the festival experience.Talking about the association, Ishwaraj Bhatia, COO, and Co-founder of Simba Beer says, We resonate with the pop culture hence it was a natural progression for us to collaborate with the Ziro Festival.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 10:10 IST
Simba Beer Collaborates with Ziro Festival of Music as its Core Partner
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India’s foremost and leading craft beer brand ‘Simba’ has announced a collaboration with the Ziro Festival of Music to become its core partner for this year’s edition of Ziro. The festival promises to highlight the local cultural practices of the ''Apatani tribe'', its picturesque nature views, chronic blend of independent music performances, sustainable F&B Pop stores, and finely crafted Simba beer as part of the 4-day festival while listening to some of the most exciting names in the independent music scene.

Furthermore, The Ziro music festival is back after a hiatus of two years and will be hosted from September 29 to October 2, 2022, in the Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Spread across 4-days, the outdoor music festival will witness live performances by leading artists and bands such as Baba Sehgal, Laxmi Bomb, Leon Somov&Dileta, and BipulChhetri among others.

As the core partner of one of the pioneer outdoor music festivals in India, Simba will create unique fan experiences, cave cocktail, on-ground contests aimed at consumer engagement. Simba believes music is the ultimate force in bringing people together and through its partnership with Ziro Festival, the brand wants to create experiences that bring artists and fans even closer together through the thrill of the festival experience.

Talking about the association, Ishwaraj Bhatia, COO, and Co-founder of Simba Beer says, ''We resonate with the pop culture hence it was a natural progression for us to collaborate with the Ziro Festival. The North East is very close to our hearts and an equally important market for the brand. '' Ziro Festival is a community-driven project with a diverse group of people contributing in their own way to make it happen each year. Our ethos has always been to keep it sustainable, eco-friendly, artist-centric and a place for people to come together and discover new music and different cultures. It rides on this basic idea that no matter where we are from, music brings us together. The festival has become one of the largest tourist-attracting events in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” says AnupKutty, Co-founder and Creative Producer of Ziro Festival of Music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
3
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022