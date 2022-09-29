Left Menu

Lisa Kudrow to headline Taika Waititi’s Apple series 'Time Bandits'

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple series Time Bandits. Its described as a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit an eleven-year-old history nerd. Time Bandits has been in development at Apple since 2019.

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple series ''Time Bandits''. The show, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name. The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the upcoming show also feature actors Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House. Waititi is directing the first two episodes. The 10-episode series is co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content's AC Studios and MRC Television. It's described as a ''comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd.'' ''Time Bandits'' has been in development at Apple since 2019.

