Sri Adhikari Brothers' Mega Web Series "KarmYuddh" to Stream on Disney PlusHotstar

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Ravi Adhikari directorial series starring SatishKaushik, AshutoshRana, Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal and others is all set to stream on Disney plus Hotstar from 30th September.

India’s Leading Media & Entertainment conglomerate Sri Adhikari Brothers’ Next Gen Ravi &KailashnathAdhikari are all set to engage the viewers with their upcoming offering “KarmYuddh”- A mega web show on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series has been extensively shot across Kolkata, Goa & Dharmshala. The series talks about the rivalry within the billionaire Roy family of Kolkata.

The official trailer of the show has already garnered positive response amongst the audience by crossing 12 million eyeballs across social media. Media Baron Mr. Markand Adhikari says, “KarmYuddh from the next generation of Sri Adhikari Brothers is an entertaining show and I am pretty confident that our audiences will enjoy watching it. The story of the billionaire Roy family will surely keep the audiences engaged.” The series is directed by Ravi Adhikari and produced by KailashnathAdhikari. Ravi Adhikari is an Indian film director/producer. He made his directorial debut with in 2020 with a web film titled DheetPatangey. Post debut he directed a marathi theatrical film titled LochyaZaala re. He was nominated for the best director award also for the same. He has also worked as Creative Producer for shows like Sri AdiManav, ShirmaanShrimatiPhir Se, HongeJuda Na Hum, HarShakh Par UlluBaithaHai, and various other projects Leading the next generation of Adhikari brothers, KailashAdhikari, Fouder of Happii Digital has donned the hat of a producer with projects like DheetPatangey, KarmYuddh and many more in pipeline.

Being the business face, Kailash also manages the day to day business of the Group’s broadcasting venture comprising India's No.1 Music and Youth Channel- “Mastiii’. He has been recently featured amongst the best in Content Business by Exchange 4 Media in their most coveted “E4M 40 Under 40” award. Kailash is a double post-graduate in accounting from the London School of Economics (LSE).

He has also been featured by The Economic Times as one of the young guns working in the Erstwhile Planning Commission of India. About Happii Digital Happii Digital from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers is a new age Media & Entertainment Company into the business of content production and new age tech media solutions. Happii Digital has carved a niche for itself in the field of media by curating and producing marquee content. The company helmed by Ravi Adhikari and KailashnathAdhikari has produced shows such as ''Har Shaaqpe Ullu Baitha Hai'', ''Srimaan Srimati Phir Se'', ''Tujhya Rupacha Chandana'' and many more. The company was amongst the first to enter into direct to digital films with it's unique offering ''Dheet Patangey'' which premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. The company's next project is mega web series titled “KarmYuddh'' for Disney plus Hotstar. The company is also developing various shows for noteworthy platforms.

