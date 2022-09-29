Elizabeth Olsen shares thoughts on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, wants to team up with X-Men

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in the MCU, has shared her thoughts on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine.

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in the MCU, has shared her thoughts on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. Olsen got the news about Jackman's return at Variety's Power of Women, where she expressed shock over the revelation. "Oh really?" Olsen asked when she heard the news. "Wow!"

Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to team up with more X-Men characters on the big screen now that Jackman is returning as Wolverine. Olsen's character is a mutant in the comic books and the daughter of Magneto, played by both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender on the big screen. "I guess Wolverine is X-Men. It would be cool to work with a lot of those people form the X-Men franchise. I guess Fassbender is my dad in some world?" Olsen said when asked about which characters she hopes to team up with in the future of the MCU.

Scarlet Witch was last shown in 'Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness' where the character took a villainous turn and her fate was left ambiguous by the end after she sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold in a moment of redemption. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has confirmed to Variety that the character will be back in future. "There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics," Feige said.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, on Tuesday, took to social media and shared a video announcing Jackman's return as Wolverine. "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked as Jackman walks by in the background. The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated 'Logan', directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died at the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet known how he will appear in 'Deadpool 3', which will be in theatres on September 6, 2024. (ANI)

