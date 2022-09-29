Left Menu

Suspicious man gets lifer for murdering wife

The district Mahila Court here sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife 24 on suspicion of her fidelity.The man was suspicious of his wife and often quarrelled with her. During one such quarrel, he stabbed her. The murder took place in 2018.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:16 IST
The district Mahila Court here sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife (24) on suspicion of her fidelity.

The man was suspicious of his wife and often quarrelled with her. During one such quarrel, he stabbed her. Her mother took the daughter to a hospital, but she died on the way. The court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday. The murder took place in 2018.

