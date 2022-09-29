Left Menu

Kumaon literature festival to return in physical avatar after 2 years

The Kumaon literature festival, Himalayan Echoes 2022, is set to return to its home Nainital in a physical avatar after a hiatus of two years, starting October 8.Founded by author-social entrepreneur Janhavi Prasada and mentored by eminent writer Namita Gokhale, the theme of the festival, now in its seventh edition, is C.A.L.M. -- Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains.Himalayan Echoes is a celebration of mountain voices from across the northern belt of India.

''Himalayan Echoes is a celebration of mountain voices from across the northern belt of India. It's a gem of a festival where arts, crafts, local cuisine and music come together under one banner. It is the only mountain festival in India that has 'environment' at its core. That is why I also call it the 'environment festival' of India,'' said Prasada in a statement.

Talk on cinema and live music performance by Ajay Bijli, chairman and MD of PVR Cinemas, with his band 'Random Order'; a session emphasising on ayurveda by Kavita Khosla, creator of the wellness brand Purearth; and an informative session by Daleep Akoi on tigers and the legendary conservationist Jim Corbett are among the many highlights of the festival.

''It's my first ever experience of a mountain festival where I will be speaking on Cinema and 25 years of PVR and I have a surprise performance planned with my band,'' said Bijli.

Besides insightful talks, there will also be food stalls serving local Kumaon delicacies and a full-fledged 'Kumaon Bazaar' showcasing regional wellness products, award winning knitwear brands that involve mountain village women, handicrafts and Aipan art.

Himalayan Echoes is a platform created to have meaningful dialogues about the Himalayas, and to promote books, poetry, and research associated with the mountains.

It will come to a close on October 9.

