Autobiography of filmmaker Muzaffar Ali to release in November

The autobiography of renowned filmmaker and painter Muzaffar Ali will hit the stands in November, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Thursday.

Peppered with unheard anecdotes about films and Bollywood, Ali in ''Zikr: In The Light and Shade of Time'' takes readers behind the scenes of films like ''Anjuman'' and ''Gaman'', speaking of the sensibilities that shaped them and the influences on his work.

''I'm driven by poetry, but I am not a poet. Inspired by artistes, have inspired artistes. 'Zikr' is a homage to people I have met and places I have lived in. A celebration of cultures I have experienced constantly finding and creating bridges to connect,'' said the 77-year-old celebrated filmmaker in a statement.

''Rumi and Khusrau are beacons of light illuminating my path. A path of universal humanism showed by my father and his contemporaries like Faiz,'' he added.

Ali, who belongs to the royal family of Kotwara, began his career with advertising, and played a role in the incipient days of Air India before moving on to a successful career as a filmmaker in Bollywood.

His works include movies such as ''Umrao Jaan'' and ''Gaman'', besides several documentaries and short films. Also, a fashion designer, he has launched his couture line, ''Kotwara'', and is involved in several initiatives that celebrate art, foster the traditional handicrafts of Awadh and promote Sufism.

He received the Padma Shri in 2005 and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award in 2014.

Rich in history, ''Zikr'', according to the publishers, can be an ''inspirational'' read for anyone looking for inspiration, seeking to venture off the beaten track of Bollywood, or wishing to bite into a slice of erstwhile Awadhi culture.

''Muzaffar Ali is a multi-talented and versatile artist, painter, filmmaker, and poet who has led a life full of adventure. In his autobiography, 'Zikr', Muzaffar takes us through this fascinating journey through time. Honest, engaging, and full of candour, this is a must-read,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)