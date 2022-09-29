Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59; Russian ballet dancer censured for pro-war performance in Uzbekistan and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

Russian ballet dancer censured for pro-war performance in Uzbekistan

A prominent Russian ballet dancer complained on Wednesday that he was censured for performing a song dedicated to fallen Russian soldiers while on tour in Uzbekistan, while Uzbek authorities said he had deviated from an agreed programme.

The incident highlighted the concern among Moscow's Central Asian partners about its military campaign in Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic.

Alec Baldwin, others may be charged in October over 'Rust' shooting -DA

Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said. The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board.

Singer R. Kelly, already behind bars, ordered to pay victims

R. Kelly, the multiplatinum R&B singer convicted twice this year of sex crimes, will be required to pay at least $300,000 in restitution to some of his victims, a federal judge said on Wednesday. The money will compensate two women, known as Jane and Stephanie, for the costs of therapy and herpes treatment, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said at a hearing in Brooklyn.

Schwarzenegger calls for 'fight against hate' during Auschwitz visit

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz in Poland on Wednesday, vowing to fight hatred and discrimination and keep the story of what took place there between 1940-1945 alive. Austrian-born Schwarzenegger, 75, is the son of a Nazi party member who served in the German army in World War Two.

'Waves' musician Mr. Probz files $10 million suit against Sony over royalties

Lawyers for Dutch musician Mr. Probz, known for his 2013-14 hit "Waves", said on Tuesday they have filed a claim worth more than 10 million euros ($9.66 million) against Sony in Amsterdam over royalties the artist argues Sony fraudulently withheld. Mr. Probz, whose real name is Dennis Stehr, argues that Sony deducted administration and distribution fees from his royalties as they were passed through the company's subsidiaries, in violation of his contract which specified they should be determined when they were first collected -- "at source".

Spanish court formally sends Shakira to trial for tax fraud

A Spanish court on Tuesday formally ordered Colombian superstar Shakira to stand trial on accusations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes, a court document released on Tuesday showed. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 45, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, rejected in July a deal to settle the case, which meant she would have to stand trial in a case that could see her sent to prison for eight years.

