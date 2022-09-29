Left Menu

Man arrested for killing friend in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 23:59 IST
Man arrested for killing friend in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man from Rabale in Navi Mumbai on charges of killing his friend and injuring two others after a dispute over taking part in Navratri festivities, an official said on Thursday.

An official of the Rabale MIDC police station said the accused, identified as Jitendra Patwa, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and attempt to murder.

He said the accused and his three friends had a drinking session on the night of Tuesday and later they went to a Navratri pandal where 'garba' dance was on.

The accused wanted to participate in the dance to which his friends opposed. On Wednesday, Patwa, who was angry with his friends for not allowing him to play garba, picked up an iron hammer and attacked the trio, the official said.

One of them, Akash Jaiswal, died on the spot, while two others were injured and admitted to a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022