Man arrested for killing friend in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested a man from Rabale in Navi Mumbai on charges of killing his friend and injuring two others after a dispute over taking part in Navratri festivities, an official said on Thursday.

An official of the Rabale MIDC police station said the accused, identified as Jitendra Patwa, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and attempt to murder.

He said the accused and his three friends had a drinking session on the night of Tuesday and later they went to a Navratri pandal where 'garba' dance was on.

The accused wanted to participate in the dance to which his friends opposed. On Wednesday, Patwa, who was angry with his friends for not allowing him to play garba, picked up an iron hammer and attacked the trio, the official said.

One of them, Akash Jaiswal, died on the spot, while two others were injured and admitted to a hospital, he said.

