Andrew Hunt to direct sci-fi horror pic 'Deadmen'

'Deadmen' will now be helmed by Andrew Hunt from a script that he also wrote. Additionally, Zero Gravity Management has a representation agreement with the filmmaker.

30-09-2022
'Deadmen' will now be helmed by Andrew Hunt from a script that he also wrote. Additionally, Zero Gravity Management has a representation agreement with the filmmaker. According to Deadline, with themes of cowboys, factory farming, family values, reanimation, corporate and biomedical malpractice, and sci-fi/adventure/horror, Deadmen had been bought by Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment. Additionally, Hirsch Giovanni is a producer.

'The Infernal Machine', a psychological drama/thriller directed by Hunt and starring Guy Pearce, Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Pettyfer, was released in theatres and on VOD last week by Paramount. Hunt got his start in Steven Spielberg, Mark Burnett, and David Goffin's reality series and online filmmaking competition On the Lot, where he placed top six out of 12,000 candidates. Since then, he has produced a number of short films, including the popular Frost Bite, which garnered over 2 million views on the Alter Horror platform.

Zero Gravity is a full-service production firm that has worked on movies including Copshop and The Marksman. They represent a broad group of actors, writers, directors, and producers in film and television. The Emmy-nominated Ozark and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! are among its TV credits. both Self Made and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment is a content production business situated in Los Angeles. Giovanni J. Guidotti, CEO of the family-owned Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc, and David M. Hirsch, a veteran of the entertainment industry, created the business in 2019. (ANI)

