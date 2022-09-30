Left Menu

'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan expecting first child with wife Jannat

Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan will soon be embracing parenthood.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:31 IST
'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan expecting first child with wife Jannat
Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan will soon be embracing parenthood. On Friday, Ayaz took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life.. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well," Ayaz wrote. He also dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.

Netizens including Ayaz and Jannat's close friends from the industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the mom-to-be and dad-to-be. "3 of you. God bless," Bipasha Basu, who is also expecting her first child with Karan Singh Grover, commented.

"Congratulations," Neelam Kothari Soni wrote. "UFF what a good looking baby that's gonna be," actor Kishwer Merchant commented.

Ayaz Khan is best known for featuring in TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' and film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022