Alia Bhatt to launch maternity wear line

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday said that she is set to launch her maternity wear collection.

The clothing line arrives two years after Alia, who is expecting her first child with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, launched a start-up venture in the kids wear category called Ed-a-mamma.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement about her latest entrepreneurial venture.

"Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway," she wrote in a note.

The "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" star said expecting mothers can feel a bit stressful at times if they are unable to find the right clothes to wear.

"It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.

"Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?" she added.

Alia announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram, two months after she tied the knot with Ranbir (40).

On the work front, the actor is set to make her Hollywood debut with "Heart Of Stone", also starring Gal Gadot.

