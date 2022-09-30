NAREDCO Maharashtra organises one of a kind 'Homethon Property Expo' in Mumbai

Shri Sandeep Runwal, President - NAREDCO Maharashtra, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman - NAREDCO National, Smt Manju Yagnik, Senior Vice President - NAREDCO Maharashtra along with Bollywood Star Couple Genelia & Ritesih Deshmukh at the inauguration ceremony of Homethon Property Expo 2022 hosted by NAREDCO Maharashtra at JIO World Convention Centre, BKC Event Inaugurated by Homethon Brand Ambassadors – Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with Shri Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO Maharashtra, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NAREDCO among others 30th September 2022, Mumbai: The first of its kind, three- day property expo was organized by The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra at the Jio Convention Centre at Mumbai today. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest of the event and the brand ambassadors of the Homethon Property Expo, popular actor couple - Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with Shri Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO Maharashtra, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NADRECO and other top developers. Speaking at the event, Shri Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO, Maharashtra, said that this event is a huge opportunity for potential home buyers to buy their dream home at a reasonable price. ''We have more than 135 top developers showcase 10000+ projects. They have come out with some amazing offers which would be valid only till the time the event is on. Property buyers won't be getting such an opportunity again,'' he said. Shri Runwal explained that it is almost after five years that a property exhibition is organised at such a massive scale. ''Everything is happening on a larger scale this year as the event is taking place after a two-year gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Homebuyers will be able to purchase their dream home in Mumbai as the demand for housing in the city grows. This Homethon Property Expo is India's largest and first of its kind, allowing homebuyers to choose properties from top-tier developers across the state, as well as other amenities, all under one roof. Similarly, art lovers will be able to purchase Lord Ganesha's masterpieces from 'The Art Exhibition'.'' Bollywood star couple and Brand Ambassadors of Homethon Property Expo, Riteish Deshmukh stated that he is indeed excited to be a part of such a huge event. ''It is a dream of every Mumbaikar to own a house in the city. I am proud to be associated with such an event which makes it happen. It is a great opportunity for property buyers to check out the homes of some of the top developers at the event. Also, with financial institutions also present here, buying a house will be easier,'' he said. The property exhibition has properties ranging from luxury to premium to affordable categories, all under one roof giving consumers a wide range to choose from. A special stall featuring masterpieces from 'The Art of India 2022-Ganeshotsav' will be an added attraction at the event. Over 40,000 people have already registered for this special exhibition, which will include over 200 different art forms of Lord Ganesha in various moods and postures. Art lovers and Ganpati devotees will be able to purchase works by some of the country's top names as well as talented young artists.

