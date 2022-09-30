ZEE5 announces season three of 'Tripling'

Popular web series ''Tripling'' is set to return with its third season, streaming service ZEE5 announced on Friday.

The show, featuring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur, will premiere on ZEE5 later this year, the streaming service said in a press release.

The five-episode season three, which comes after a gap of three years, will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings -- Chandan (Vyas), Chitvan (Parashar) and Chanchal (Gagroo) -- and their bond as they embark on a new journey where they will be joined by their parents and respective partners.

'''Tripling', is a popular series that has garnered a loyal following amongst masses. We are excited to bring the third season on ZEE5 and are thankful to our partner – TVF for enabling us to bring the fan-favourite to millions of homes this festive season, giving them a chance to enjoy their much-loved show with their family and friends.

''Staying true to our commitment of consumer-first, we will continue to invest on curating a diverse, relatable and engaging portfolio on ZEE5,'' Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF), the new season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani from a story by Kumar and Vyas.

Vyas has also penned the screenplay as well as the dialogues in collaboration with Abbas Dalal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)