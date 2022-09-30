Vikram Vedha: Yogita Bihani pens heartfelt note after special screening of her debut film

Actor Yogita Bihani penned down a heartfelt note after a special screening of her debut film 'Vikram Vedha.' Taking to her Instagram handle, Yogita shared a picture along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjFivaEJYEO/ Seen in a pivotal role in the multi-starrer film Vikram Vedha, Yogita Bihani expressed her gratitude to everyone.

In the picture, Yogita was seen watching her film. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Lived my 70mm dream last night.To see my name and myself on that big screen whilst my parents sat next to me and my friends who have been more than family rooted for me, couldn't have asked for more.Can I say it again - BHOT ACHHA LAGTA HAI.@pushkar.gayatri Thankyou for giving me Chanda, forever grateful @hrithikroshan Vedha Bhaiya, apka Ruab toh chaa Gaya screen pe."

She added, "So happy to have shared screen with you. #SaifAliKhan Vikram Sir, the purity you bring on screen is magical! So much to Learn from you. @rohitsaraf You really were there for me. Couldn't have asked for a better Co-actor and friend. Tomorrow, 30th September you will all meet 'Chanda' in Vikram Vedha. I promise you all a ride full of entertainment! Book your tickets now." The reviews of the film have started pouring in, and Yogita has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for the portrayal of Chanda on-screen.

Prior to the release of the film, Yogita Bihani's co-star Saif Ali Khan had praised her for being a 'breath of fresh air' in the film and now with all the appreciative reviews, the audience can finally experience it! Yogita Bihani portraying the role of Chanda and is paired with Rohit Saraf as his love interest in the film.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original 'Vikram Vedha', have directed the remake, the film is out in theatres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)