Left Menu

Radhika Madan gives a sneak peek into preparations of her upcoming project

Stepping into a never seen avatar, Radhika Madan shared a video of trying and testing prosthetics for her upcoming project. It has created loud anticipation and excitement for what the character would be, as the actress gave a glimpse into the process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 16:40 IST
Radhika Madan gives a sneak peek into preparations of her upcoming project
Radhika Madan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stepping into a never seen avatar, Radhika Madan shared a video of trying and testing prosthetics for her upcoming project. It has created loud anticipation and excitement for what the character would be, as the actress gave a glimpse into the process. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Shiddat' actor treated her fans with a video of herself trying prosthetic make-up.

Radhika Madan has always proved her mettle as an actress with her versatile performances in films like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Pataakha', 'Angrezi Medium', and many more to come. Meanwhile, Radhika has been grabbing appreciation for her phenomenal performance in 'Kacchey Limbu' which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress is making a global impression with the portrayal of a character in an intensely emotional 'coming of age' story. Radhika will also be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen.

She has Aasmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey along with Arjun Kapoor releasing on November 4. The 27-year-old actor also has national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa, Homi Adajania's upcoming next, untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and recently announced, Happy Teacher's Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022