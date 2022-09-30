Prime Video to release documentary 'The Sound of 007' in October 5

Streaming service has announced that documentary ''The Sound of 007'', a tribute to the music of iconic spy franchise James Bond, will debut on its platform on October 5.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated singer Mat Whitecross, the documentary chronicles the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music, from Sean Connery's ''Dr. No'' through to Daniel Craig's final outing in ''No Time To Die'', Prime Video said in a press release.

Produced by John Battsek at Ventureland, MGM, and EON Productions, the film charts the incredible history of the music, enthralling true tales behind the tunes and famous faces who have recorded some of the most beloved soundtracks in cinema.

Prime Video will also globally stream the exclusive recording of charity concert show ''The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall'' after its live performance on October 4.

Guest vocalists will join a line up curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold for the concert, which will mark 60 years since the world premiere of ''Dr. No'', the first 007 film, on October 5, 1962.

