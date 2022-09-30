'Afterness': Former HUL chairman Ashok Ganguly recalls life journey in memoir

The autobiography of Ashok S Ganguly, former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) chairman, was released on Friday, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

The book, ''Afterness: Home and Away'', encapsulates his life -- from his childhood to his upbringing in the metropolitan Bombay of the 1930s, to his PhD in Illinois and his eventual return to India.

Starting his journey at HUL as a management trainee, Ganguly rose up the ranks as a talented young professional and eventually became its chairman in 1980. He was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

''There are many forks on the road one travels in a lifetime. The paths one chooses, defines the future,'' said Ganguly in a statement.

Spanning across 80 years of Ganguly's life, the book covers tumultuous events in India in the 20th century and is interspersed with encounters and friendships with renowned figures such as Mother Teresa and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The author sheds light on three important aspects in the book -- importance of family and upbringing, impact of corporate environment and influence of society and outward perspective.

Touted to be a ''powerful and inspirational'' memoir, ''Afterness: Home and Away'', according to the publishers, provides valuable insight into his thinking process and decision-making skills that enabled Ganguly's meteoric rise and sustained his legendary career.

'''Afterness' by Dr Ashok Ganguly is a landmark book with a wide canvas that gives us an insight into the author's personal life as well as the transformation of India over the decades. Engaging and informative, it is a must read for everyone from corporate India,'' said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, PRHI. PTI MG MAH MG MG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)