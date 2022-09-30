E haalo! Surat is swaying to singer Purva Mantri's tunes

Bollywood singer-performer PurvaMantri's songs are adding more zing to Surtis' Navratri revelry. Surat (Gujarat) [India]: Navratri, the longest dance festival in the world, is here. Thanks to Covid-19, celebrations were muted for two years. This year, however, organisers and revellers are leaving no stone unturned to make up for the lost fun. Joining Surtis in the celebrations is popular Bollywood singer and independent artiste Purva Mantri, who is making revellers sway to her music at Suvarn Navrati Thakurjini Wadi, the largest Navratri event in the Diamond City.

For Purva, performing in Surat is like returning home to perform at a family function. She has done a part of her schooling at Nand Niketan School in Hazira, Surat, and has fond memories of the city. ''Surat is like a second home to me. It evokes a sense of warmth. I have always loved Garba. The energy of the people on the ground is so contagious that the more I perform, the higher my energy level goes,'' the singer says. Purva is not just a popular singer who has carved a niche for herself with her music but is also a youth icon. She has won several laurels on her musical journey. She is also a talented performer on stage and in front of the camera. Recently she has been awarded as the Best Singer & Performer by WOW AWARDS Asia. In fact, post her single Kala Sha Kala, her fans have named her Kala Sha Girl. She has sung popular songs like Kala Sha Kala, Raanjhan Ve, Dilruba, Channa Ve, Banke Patola, The Papa Song and many others. Purva deeply admires the people of Gujarat and the culture here. She dedicated her release of Gujarati single TuChhe to the people of Gujarat during covid times. Her remake of the song Char Bangdi has been globally popular.As an indie artist, she releases her original music every 15-20 days and recently, she has sung for upcoming big-banner Bollywood movies. She has been part of the Zee TV show Indian Pro Music League as a celebrity artist, representing the Mumbai Warriors team alongside Kailash Kher, where the team was pronounced the runner-up. Her TV performances at Indian Pro Music League have been widely popular. She is also known for opening sequences in popular shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has shared the stage with popular singers and composers like Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam, Vishal-Shekhar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others.

