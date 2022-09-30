Madhya Pradesh adjudged Most Film-Friendly State at 68th National Film Awards

At the presentation ceremony of the 68th National Film Awards, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Most Film Friendly State award to Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Culture Usha Thakur. Madhya Pradesh, which received the award earlier also, beat 12 other states for the Most Film Friendly State award.

Led by director-producer Vipul Shah, a 10-member jury, comprising eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema had announced the awards back in July 2022. The award was given for the efforts undertaken by the state, providing service as well as facilities such as in-time permissions, police assistance, local, and ground support and also making shooting locations easily accessible.

This year, there are 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There are 30 different languages in the movies. Apart from chairperson Shah, the jury members included cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National award-winning fame Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)