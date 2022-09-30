Woman charged with setting fire at apartment that killed 4

Left Menu

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:51 IST
A former tenant is heading to court on Friday to face arson and murder charges in connection with a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last May that claimed the lives of four people, including a man who had sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones' Infowars website.

Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder and was also indicted on multiple assault charges, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement late on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

The cause of the fire at the three-story, six-unit building in Worcester in the early morning hours of May 14 was determined to be "incendiary'', according to the district attorney's office, but no motive was disclosed.

The victims have previously been identified as Joseph Garchali, 47; Christopher Lozeau, 53; Vincent Page, 41; and Marcel Fontaine, 29. They died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, authorities said.

In addition, several residents were injured, including one who jumped from a third-story window.

The building had about 20 tenants.

Fontaine sued Infowars in Texas in 2018. The complaint, seeking unspecified damages, said Infowars posted his photograph on its website the day of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, depicting him as the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died.

Lawyers for Infowars countered that Fontaine failed to show any evidence of malice or any injury because of his photo's publication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

