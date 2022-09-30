Left Menu

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for 'Tanhaji'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday was conferred with the National Award for Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for 'Tanhaji

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:47 IST
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for 'Tanhaji'
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Ajay Devgn (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday was conferred with the National Award for Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the 68th National Film Awards. For the award ceremony, the actor donned a black suit as he received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was directed by Om Raut and released on January 10, 2020. This film was the 100th film in Devgn's career spanning 30 years. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. It collected over Rs 368 crore worldwide at the box office and was declared the highest grosser of the year.

The film involved Ajay in the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag, 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol essayed the role of the wife of Tanhaji -- Savitribai Malusare -- a strong character, who accompanied him in taking firm decisions. Saif played the antagonist, Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

This win marks Ajay's third National award after 'Zakhm' in 1998 and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' in 2020. Along with the 'Golmaal' actor, South star Suriya also won the Best Actor honour for 'Soorarai Pottru'. The 68th National Film Awards were announced by a jury back in July 2022 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022