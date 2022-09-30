Left Menu

National Film Awards: Best singer awardee Nanjiyamma sings for Dadasaheb Phalke winner Asha Parekh

Indian folk singer Nanjiyamma, who was presented with the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer during Friday's ceremony, sang a song before Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:45 IST
National Film Awards: Best singer awardee Nanjiyamma sings for Dadasaheb Phalke winner Asha Parekh
Nanjiyamma singing for Asha Parekh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian folk singer Nanjiyamma, who was presented with the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer during Friday's ceremony, sang a song before Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh. Nanjiyamma sang the song from the award-winning film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' after she was conferred with the award by President Draupadi Murmu.

For Nanjiyamma's performance, along with Parekh, the organizers and Union ministers were seen clapping their hands to the song's beat. Meanwhile, Parekh was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award on Friday, following which she expressed gratitude by saying, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday."

Asha Parekh made her debut in films as the female lead in the film 'Dil Deke Dekho' in 1959 alongside Shammi Kapoor. She was only 16 at the time. This year, at the 68th National Film Awards, there were 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There were 30 different languages in the movies.

Led by director-producer Vipul Shah, a 10-member jury, comprising eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema announced the awards back in July 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022