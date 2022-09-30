Left Menu

Marvel's Don Cheadle-starrer 'Armor Wars' series now being made as a film

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project has gone through a major change as now what would have been a series for Disney Plus will be redeveloped as a feature film.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:47 IST
Marvel's Don Cheadle-starrer 'Armor Wars' series now being made as a film
Don Cheadle (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project has gone through a major change as now what would have been a series for Disney Plus will be redeveloped as a feature film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.

The outlet has reported that sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project. Like all Marvel movies, it is intended for a theatrical release. Cheadle, who is reprising his longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, AKA War Machine, remains on board to star. Yassir Lester, who was acting as head writer on the series, will remain as its feature scribe.

Marvel had been eyeing a 2023 start of production on the series, but the few people who were gearing up for that were notified on Thursday of the change of direction. No directors had been officially attached and it is unclear when an Armor Wars feature would pop on Marvel's timeline of its phases of movies and Disney+ series.

Little is known about the logline for Armor Wars although it was brought up earlier this month at Disney's D23 Expo when Cheadle joined Marvel Studios producer and President Kevin Feige on stage, revealing a logo for what was then touted as being a six-episode event series. Feige first announced plans for Armor Wars in late 2020. Meanwhile, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Cheadle's next Marvel appearance remains the MCU series, 'Secret Invasion', which also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and scheduled to debut in 2023. He has played the character since 2010's 'Iron Man 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022