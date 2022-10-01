Entertainment News Roundup: Schwarzenegger calls for 'fight against hate' during Auschwitz visit; Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy. The 38-year-old comedian - who moved to the United States in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa - had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

Schwarzenegger calls for 'fight against hate' during Auschwitz visit

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz in Poland on Wednesday, vowing to fight hatred and discrimination and keep the story of what took place there between 1940-1945 alive. Austrian-born Schwarzenegger, 75, is the son of a Nazi party member who served in the German army in World War Two.

