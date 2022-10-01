Ajay Devgn shares picture with Suriya from National film award ceremony

Ajay Devgn on Friday shared a picture with his fellow best actor award winner Suriya on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Runway 34' actor posted the picture along with a caption.

Sharing the picture, he said, "It was fantastic to share time with esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, @actorsuriya. Deeply respect his talent & love his movies." Ajay won the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. This is his third Best Actor win. He has previously won the award for the 1998 film 'Zakhm' and 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh', which was released in 2002.

The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday evening. Ajay shared the Best Actor award with Suriya. Ajay's 'Tanhaji' also bagged the Best Popular Film Award.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Ajay celebrated his win with a special post on Twitter. "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you," he tweeted.

"Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu," the tweet further said. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical-action film, which traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Om Raut helmed the project.

Suriya, whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar, won the National Award for his work in the film 'Soorarai Pottru' which is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath's life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film.

'Soorarai Pottru' also received the National Award for Best Feature Film. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. Aparna Balamurali also received the National Award for Best Actress in the lead role for her performance in the film.

'Soorarai Pottru' is currently being made in Hindi, with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The release date of the film is still not announced. Also, at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, legendary atress Asha Parekh received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. This is the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Asha Parekh on her win. "Asha Parekh Ji is an outstanding film personality. In her long career, she has shown what versatility is. I congratulate her on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke award," Modi tweeted.

Tribal folk singer from Kerala, Nanjiyamma received the national award for the song she wrote and sang for the film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), directed by late KR Sachidanandan. The movie won several awards at the national film awards held on Friday. (ANI)

