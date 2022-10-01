Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release on February 17, 2023

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 11:12 IST
Poster of Maidaan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Sharing the update, Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023.@pillumani @raogajraj @ActorRudranil @iAmitRSharma @arrahman @manojmuntashir @SaiwynQ @writish @BoneyKapoor @akash77 @JoyArunava."

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the 'Badhai Ho' fame, 'Maidaan' also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

'Maidaan' is based on the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The film's team faced a lot of difficulties while shooting 'Maidaan' especially during Covid-19 times. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The release date of the film has changed multiple times. Now it will finally release on February 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

