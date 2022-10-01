Drama, adventure fantasy among four Bengali films released during Durga Puja

Four Bengali movies were released this Durga Puja, with cinephiles already started making a beeline to cinema halls to enjoy films during the festivities.

The movies, that were released on Friday, include 'Kacher Manush' (Dear Friend), a drama based on human relationship with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev in the lead roles. The film has found space in 115 cinema halls across West Bengal.

Adventure fantasy thriller 'Karnasubarner Guptodhan' (Treasure of Karnasubarna) starring Abir Chatterjee was released in over 75 theatres.

Parambrata Chatterjee directorial 'Boudi Canteen' (Canteen run by sister-in-law), with Subhashree Ganguly in the lead role and Chatterjee as co-actor, is being screened across 36 cinema halls in Kolkata and its surrounding areas, while real-life expedition saga 'Mission Everest' is running in around seven cinema halls, an official of the Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) said.

''We are very happy with the response to 'Karnasubarner Guptodhan'. All the 25,000 tickets for the inaugural show were sold out. This is unprecedented for a Bengali cinema released during the puja season,'' a spokesperson of production house SVF said.

She said around 200 shows have been scheduled for the film directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, credited with hits such as 'Golondaaj' and 'Durgeshgorer Guptodhan'.

'Kacher Manush', directed by Pathikrit Basu, is also receiving good response in all four regions -- Kolkata, Asansol, Siliguri and Durgapur, the EIMPA official said.

Naveen Chokhani, the owner of Navina cinema, said, ''Both 'Kacher Manush' and 'Boudi Canteen', besides a Hindi film, are being screened. The response to the Bengali films on the first day was encouraging. For the first time in two years, there is no occupancy limit of 50 per cent or 75 per cent in cinema halls. We expect the turnout to increase.'' Satadeep Saha, the owner of Ajanta Cinema multiplex, said that 'Karnasubarner Guptodhon' and 'Kacher Manush' are being screened.

''Though both films can run on their own steam and generate a very good response, I wish four films were not released on the same date during Durga Puja. Because of this, films eat into each others' share and space. For the sake of the Bengali film industry, we must ensure that overcrowding of films and splitting of the audience does not happen,'' Saha, who also runs SSR film distribution company, said.

The EIMPA official said hall owners and distributors are buoyed by the good response to films such as 'Aparajito', 'Belashuru' and 'Lokkhi Chele' that were released in the past few months which showed that movies with good content can strike a chord with the audience.

''The movie 'Aparajito' registered housefull shows for around a month, while there were housefull weekend shows for 'Lokkhi Chele' for three weeks,'' he said.

Meanwhile, in a show of unity among the film fraternity, Prosenjit Chatterjee attended the premier of 'Karnasubarner Guptodhan' at a multiplex in Kolkata.

''Good luck to team #BoudiCanteen...All the Best to team #KarnasubarnerGuptodhan...Good wishes for #MissionEverest - a film inspired by the Everest Expedition of #SunitaHazra,'' the Bengali superstar, who has been in the industry for over three decades, tweeted.

Dev also wished luck to all four Bengali films. ''I wish audience see all the four films. A higher number of releases means cine-goers will have varied experiences and will visit theatres more than once. I would of course wish that my film does well at the box office, but at the same time would also want the three other movies to also do well,'' Dev told reporters at the screening of 'Kacher Manush'.

