Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, wife Geet become parents to daughter 'Sadaa'

Singer Parmish Verma and his wife Geet have become dad and mom to a baby girl.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:29 IST
Parmish Verma and his wife (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Parmish Verma and his wife Geet have become dad and mom to a baby girl. Parmish took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He uploaded a picture of him holding the tiny baby in his arms. He has named his daughter 'Sadaa'.

"And Just like that I became the Happiest Man on the Planet, My Daughter 'Sadaa' Waheguru Ji Mehar Kareyo," he captioned the post. As soon as Parmish dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section to congratulate the singer.

"Many many congratulations Parmish. God bless your family," actor Gauahar Khan commented. "Waheguru. God bless you all," a social media user commented.

Parmish and Geet Grewal tied the knot last year in October. Thereafter, in April 2022, Parmish shared the news that he and his wife are expecting their first child. Parmish is best known for his Punjabi songs such as 'Gaal Ni Kadni', 'Chal Oye' and Shada' among many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

