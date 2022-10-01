Left Menu

Uttarakhand receives special mention for most film friendly state

Uttarakhand has received a special mention for the most film friendly state award. The award will further promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, Tiwari said. It is a result of efforts made over the past few years by the Chief Minister to promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, he added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:55 IST
Uttarakhand receives special mention for most film friendly state

Uttarakhand has received a special mention for the most film friendly state award. The honour was given to the hill state by President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th national film awards function, held in New Delhi on Friday. Director General Information and CEO of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad Bansidhar Tiwari received the award during the ceremony, an official release here said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the people of the state for the honour saying it was a proud moment for them. The award will further promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, Tiwari said. It is a result of efforts made over the past few years by the Chief Minister to promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, he added. Proposals for film shoots are cleared quickly through a single window system, no charges are levied on the shoots and security is provided to film units during the entire period of shooting, Tiwari said.

More than 150 films, shows and documentaries have been shot in the state over the past few years including ''The Kashmir Files'', ''Batti Gul Meter Chalu'', ''Kabir Singh'', ''Kedarnath'', ''Student of The Year'', and an episode of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show ''Man Vs Wild'' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bear Grylls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022