3rd Yellowstone International Film Festival begins

The third edition of the Yellowstone International Film Festival has commenced with the screening of Rasika Dugal's ''Fairy Folk'' and Shabana Azmi's short ''Sheer Qorma''.

The festival, which aims to showcase independent cinema from around the world, is being held in a hybrid format and will screen over 50 movies from more than 16 countries, a press release stated.

The opening night of the festival, held at Gurgaon's DLF Cyberpark on Friday, was attended by Azmi, Divya Dutta, Ishvak Singh, Rajesh Telang, Mukul Chadha and Karan Tacker, among others.

Azmi, who features with Dutta and Swara Bhasker in ''Sheer Qorma'', a story of belonging and acceptance, identity and family told through courageous queer women, was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony. ''I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive this award and so much love from the audience. Yellowstone International Film Festival is doing a great job to showcase independent cinema which creates a much needed dialogue and a hope for change,'' she said in a statement.

The eight-day festival will conclude on October 7.

