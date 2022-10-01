Saba Azad praises Hrithik Roshan's performance in 'Vikram Vedha', calls him 'most hardworking human'

Bollywood actor Saba Azad, on Saturday, praised her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha'. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture on his story and wrote, "Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hard-working human I know - you make me so so proud Ro!!."

In another story, Saba shared a picture of 'Vikram Vedha' and wrote, "Congratulations to team #vikramvedha for a super engaging film - iv seen is twice and Im gonna see it again...and again!!." The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri 'Vikram Vedha' also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is currently receiving positive responses from the audience. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Saba, on the other hand, Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan' and she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise'. (ANI)

