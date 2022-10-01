Child Protection Unit of Thane police traces two minors, reunites them with parents

Two missing children were reunited with their parents by the Child Protection Unit of Thane Crime Branch, a police official said on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy who had gone missing from Neral in Raigad district was found loitering at Matunga railway station in Mumbai, while a 10-year-old boy missing from Malegaon in Nashik was also traced, he said.

''The children were lodged in remand homes in Matunga and Kurla in Mumbai by local police teams that had found them. We contacted authorities and reunited them with their parents,'' he said.

''We have reunited 28 missing children with their parents since April this year. These children hail from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,'' Sub Inspector Sandeep Khade of CPU said.

