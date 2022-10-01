Left Menu

With the world changing its pace and becoming better, the content that is being produced by the makers of today is rejuvenating by day. 'Faltu', a new serial, with a quirky title and an even more witty tale of a girl making her dreams come true despite being rejected by her own family in the first place.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:35 IST
Niharika Chouksey, Aakash Ahuja's new TV show 'Faltu' promo out
With the world changing its pace and becoming better, the content that is being produced by the makers of today is rejuvenating by day. 'Faltu', a new serial, with a quirky title and an even more witty tale of a girl making her dreams come true despite being rejected by her own family in the first place. Recently, Star Plus dropped the promo video of the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6XZ27u7nr8&t=5s The show shot in Rajasthan, 'Faltu' highlights the story of every girl who is denied, refuted, and disrespected in her own household where basic roots of life are cemented. Though Faltu never gives up on her dreams and her self-belief is what showcased in the show.

The promo of 'Faltu' depicts the light on the life problems of a young girl whose family has time and again rejected her individuality and has treated her as somebody who is not their own. In the show, Faltu character is played by Niharika Chouksey.

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus's new show Faltu promises to be a one of its kind story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Produced by Boy Hood Productions, it features Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in the lead role. (ANI)

