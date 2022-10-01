Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' releases in Japan

Three years after its release in India and other international markets, actor Hrithik Roshan's "Super 30" has opened in Japan to an overwhelming response from the audiences.

The Vikas Bahl directorial is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and revolves around his educational programme called Super 30.

In Japan, the film was released in 50 screens on September 23. It is being distributed by Spacebox Ltd, which earlier showcased Indian titles such as ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'', ''Padmaavat'', ''Andhadhun'', ''Kaithi'' and ''Master'' to Japanese viewers.

Spacebox CEO Duraipandian Anbarasi said the company had been trying to release the movie in Japan for quite some time but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anbarasi said the movie has received tremendous response from the audience. ''We are pioneers in releasing Indian movies in Japan and we are very happy to release the film. Anand Kumar got a standing ovation and his work was much appreciated by the Japanese audience for helping poor students' studies," he told PTI. According to Anbarasi, the film has been mainly popular among the students who identified with the theme of education.

''People are loving how Anand sir is getting education for IIT (level) and how his students have come this far as some of his students are studying in a Tokyo university," he added.

Kumar was invited to Japan by Spacebox Ltd to attend the special screening of "Super 30" on September 25 at Shinjuku Piccadilly cinema in Tokyo, Japan.

''It was overwhelming to see the response for 'Super 30' here. People have loved the story, the way we work in real-life and provide assistance to students in education, which holds a lot of importance in Japan," Kumar told PTI.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, ''Super 30'' made its debut in India in July 2019 and received positive reviews. The movie turned out to be one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.

Besides Roshan, "Super 30" also features Amit Sadh, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)